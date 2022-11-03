Priority Health partners with transcription app

A Michigan health insurance provider has a new tool for members to review their plans.

Priority Health on Thursday, Nov. 3, announced a partnership with Abridge, an interactive medical transcription app.

Abridge, a company whose mission is to encourage understanding and follow-through across medical conversations, is now included in Priority Health’s list of supplemental benefits for all Individual Medicare Advantage and Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (D-SNP) members.

The Abridge app creates an interactive transcript of the medical parts of health conversations so members can quickly review the high-level care plan down to the details of diagnoses, medications, treatments and follow-ups.

“We want to make it easier for our members to take action in their personal health journey by providing the necessary tools and resources,” said Scott Norman, vice president of Medicare at Priority Health. “Abridge is a vital component of our programs designed to keep members healthy. Our partnership will support our longstanding commitment to bring our members innovative benefits that will help drive better individual health outcomes.”

Abridge keeps track of health care conversations, highlighting important aspects for future reference and creating an audio recording and summary that can be revisited after appointments. With this aid, patients can have clearly recorded details of their medical care that can be shared with family members, helping everyone stay on the same page with care plans.

Additionally, Abridge works with partners to define medical terms, helping people better understand their care plans.

“Priority Health’s dedication to bringing innovative, personalized solutions to its members closely aligns with Abridge’s commitment to helping people stay on top of their health and understand the details of their medical conversations,” said Shiv Rao, CEO and co-founder of Abridge. “Abridge offers users peace of mind, and we’re proud to partner with Priority Health to provide our technology to drive better health outcomes.”

Abridge is founded by patients, doctors, researchers and technologists to help patients have the power to control their health information through technology. Abridge follows HIPAA security standards to keep health information private and secure, and recorded information can be deleted at any time.

The Abridge app is available in the App Store and Google Play.