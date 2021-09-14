Priority Health partners with Virgin Pulse on Wellbeing Hub

Priority Health has partnered with Virgin Pulse, a global provider of technology-based health and wellbeing solutions, as part of its member engagement and wellbeing initiative.

Starting in early 2022, the Virgin Pulse platform will become the new engine for the Priority Health Wellbeing Hub to create a more personal, engaging experience for all commercial, individual and Medicare members.

The Virgin Pulse platform is focused on creating long-term behavior changes by proactively engaging users in cultivating daily habits that improve outcomes across all aspects of their health and wellbeing. With the Wellbeing Hub powered by Virgin Pulse, members can look forward to an experience that starts with free health assessments that drive more personalized programming, content and gamification-style activities, including challenges, health journeys, daily cards, healthy habit tracking and more that motivate members to focus on their health. As a result, 80% of Virgin Pulse members reported they developed healthy habits that have led to positive change and health outcomes.

“We understand that the wellbeing of our members starts at home with each decision they make in their daily routines, and we want to make it easier for people to take action toward their personal goals by providing tools and resources that empower them on their health journeys,” said Praveen Thadani, president, Priority Health. “Our partnership with Virgin Pulse allows us to continue meeting the needs of our members through innovative, best-in-class solutions that will drive better individual outcomes for our members while reducing the cost of care by creating a healthier population.”

The partnership also will aim to provide more targeted and affordable options for employers who may benefit from enhanced reporting that delivers actionable insights, as well as strategic consultation from the integrated Priority Health and Virgin Pulse team.

“Priority Health is continually raising the bar in advancing health and wellbeing for individuals and employers, and that has never been more important or urgent than right now,” said Chris Michalak, CEO of Virgin Pulse. “We are proud to power Priority Health’s Wellbeing Hub and look forward to building on their innovation to support people across the full care continuum, from building healthy habits, behaviors and lifestyles, to integrating with Priority Health’s management of complex health conditions.”