Priority Health promotes market leader

A West Michigan health benefits provider named its first senior vice president of market development.

Priority Health appointed Carrie Kincaid to the newly created position earlier this month. She now is responsible for the establishment and oversight of partnerships that support strategic growth within target markets.

“We are thrilled to elevate Carrie to our senior leadership team, as her extensive experience and dedication to Priority Health’s strategic growth make her the perfect candidate for this role,” said Praveen Thadani, president of Priority Health. “Carrie is a skilled leader who is known for creating collaborative partnerships and celebrating team successes.”

Kincaid joined Priority Health in 2006 to help lead the newly created market research and market intelligence team during Priority Health’s acquisition of Care Choices in southeast Michigan. She later transitioned to the individual team where she led preparation and strategy for the implementation of the Affordable Care Act in 2010.

Most recently, Kincaid served as vice president of individual markets. She also oversaw the development and launch of telehealth primary-care physician plans in 2020.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have spent the better half of my years at Priority Health,” Kincaid said. “I am grateful for the talented team that I get to work with every day, and I look forward to this next opportunity. Priority Health has seen tremendous growth in recent years, and I have no doubt this next chapter will be one of continued innovation and success.”

The new SVP of market development is involved in several community organizations, including serving as an advisory board member in the Seidman College of Business at Grand Valley State University (GVSU). She recently earned an executive Master of Business Administration degree from GVSU and earned her undergraduate degree from Alma College.