Priority Health provides incentives for behavioral health care

Priority Health now offers incentives to health care providers who complete staff education related to the Behavioral Health Collaborative Care model and implement plans for integrating the model into their practices.

The Behavioral Health Collaborative Care model is an evidence-based care approach to integrating behavioral health into primary care based on a program developed by the University of Washington AIMS Center. This model supports the interaction of behavioral health care managers, primary care physicians and psychiatric consultants.

Under this model, all patients are evaluated for mild-to-moderate depression or anxiety through the use of an approved screening tool. The insurer noted that the incentive was designed to better engage providers in evaluating their readiness to develop and implement a behavioral health collaborative care program and, ultimately, provide members with an improved behavioral health care experience.

“A person’s behavioral health is just as critical to their well-being as their physical health, and it is important that we are equipping our provider partners with the tools and resources they need to best capture any patient issues and facilitate the needed support,” said Mike Jasperson, senior vice president of provider network strategy at Priority Health. “This model essentially gives providers a road map for addressing mild-to-moderate behavioral health issues that may otherwise go overlooked. Rewarding providers who work toward implementing this type of model is a step in the right direction for ensuring a higher level of behavioral health care.”

To be eligible for this incentive, practices must:

Be recognized as a Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) in the program year. Priority Health accepts PCMH designation from several health care accreditation organizations.

Have at least one behavioral health care manager attend a learning event or training.

Attend at least three out of four quarterly virtual meetings hosted by Priority Health to discuss collaborative care activities, share best practices and discuss barriers to implementation.

The increased reimbursement rate for the Behavioral Health Collaborative Care incentives applies to all Priority Health members.