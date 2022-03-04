Priority Health receives grant to support advance care planning

Priority Health received a $500,000 grant from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund to support advance care planning.

The grant will be used to focus on older adults in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) as Priority Health partners with Linthicum Heights, Maryland-based Real Time Medical Systems and Indianapolis-based Probari to create a sustainable model around the practice of advance care planning.

Real Time Medical Systems is an interventional analytics company. Probari implements software-enabled clinical support to improve care and reduce hospital transfers of nursing home patients.

The partnership will engage 15 SNFs in Michigan by providing a software that identifies patients with the highest mortality risk, combined with expert training and support in facilitating care conversations.

“Anyone who has been through the end-of-life care stage for a loved one knows the importance of having a solid care model in place,” said Dr. James Forshee, senior vice president and chief medical officer at Priority Health. “Partnering with Real Time Medical Systems and Probari on establishing reliable SNF care models is something that is needed in the health care industry. We would like to extend our thanks to the Michigan Health Endowment Fund for the grant funding, which will help shift the SNF care model so that advance care planning is moved toward the forefront of care.”

The grant timeline runs through June 30, 2023, and the project will run for a year within that timeframe.

