Priority Health sends COVID-19 kits to Medicare members

In response to the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state, Priority Health is mailing “stay-well kits” to its 170,000 Medicare members to help protect the most vulnerable population during the ongoing pandemic and flu season.

The kits include Priority Health masks, reusable strip thermometers, a bandage dispenser and a deck of playing cards at no cost to members.

“The health and safety of our Medicare members have always been a top priority, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made it even more important to stay connected with our members and provide things that help them stay healthy, both physically and mentally,” said Tami Hibbitts, vice president of senior markets at Priority Health. “We want our members to know that we care about them and are here to help them during these uncertain times.”

Priority Health is sending stay-well kits as a surprise to its Medicare members because older adults are more at risk for severe symptoms from both COVID-19 and the flu. The company has already begun shipping the kits to its Medicare members.

To support all members throughout the pandemic, Priority Health previously announced other coverage enhancements and support, including: