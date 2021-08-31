Priority Health to cover COVID-19 vaccine boosters at no cost to members

Priority Health is offering full cost coverage for the COVID-19 vaccine booster doses that are being recommended for fully vaccinated Americans starting this fall.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the Biden administration have developed a plan to begin offering booster shots starting Sept. 20, subject to the Food & Drug Administration conducting an independent evaluation and determination of the safety and effectiveness of a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines, and Priority Health said last week it will offer a $0 cost share for the booster shot.

The insurer also will continue to offer the initial COVID-19 vaccine doses at no cost. This applies to all of Priority Health’s 1.2 million members across Michigan.

“Our team continues to support vaccination efforts here in Michigan, and we have deployed numerous tactics to educate and inform our members about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines,” said Dr. James Forshee, chief medical officer at Priority Health. “Another area of focus for us is reducing racial disparities related to the vaccines, and we will continue that work. At the end of the day, getting vaccinated is the most effective way for our members to keep themselves, their families and their community safe.”

To drive vaccinations, Priority Health launched a marketing campaign that targets eligible members with educational materials via email, text, printed mailers and telephone calls. Of the unvaccinated members reached by the campaign, nearly 50% have since been vaccinated.

The insurer also helped provide free transportation for Medicaid members traveling to and from their vaccine appointments. Priority Health reported its internal data now shows no racial disparities in vaccination status amongst its Medicare Advantage population, a change from earlier in 2021.

Priority Health continues to follow the CDC’s activities and work with local health departments and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to share information with members and employers. More information on Priority Health and its ongoing efforts surrounding COVID-19 is at priorityhealth.com.