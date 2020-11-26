Priority Health to offer out-of-state behavioral health coverage

Priority Health announced it expanded its partnership with telehealth network MDLIVE to offer out-of-state behavioral health coverage to its Medicare and individual market members beginning Jan. 1.

Priority Health’s existing partnership with MDLIVE provides out-of-state medical coverage through telehealth services. The addition of behavioral health services will allow members who live or are traveling outside the state of Michigan to virtually connect with thousands of licensed behavioral health providers.

“Access to behavioral health professionals has been a long-standing issue within the health care industry,” said Mike Jasperson, senior vice president of provider network strategy at Priority Health. “As we continue to see an increase in the number of Americans experiencing mental illness, we want to do everything we can to ensure that our members, whether in the state of Michigan or not, have quick and seamless access to the help they need. MDLIVE has been a trusted partner of ours for years, and we look forward to leveraging their out-of-state behavioral health network to provide our members with the very best care.”

MDLIVE’s behavioral health services provide members with access to licensed psychologists, psychiatrists, professional counselors and clinical social workers. All MDLIVE behavioral health providers use HIPAA-compliant services and technology to ensure privacy.

Priority Health members seeking telehealth within the state of Michigan can continue to use the Spectrum Health App to connect with licensed providers for medical or behavioral health concerns.