Priority Health using Corewell merger as stepping stone in SE Michigan

Nearly 11 months after Spectrum merged with Beaumont, the Grand Rapids health system’s integrated insurer is looking to stake its claim in Southeast Michigan.

Priority Health is already the second largest insurer in the region thanks to the acquisition of ClearChoices from Trinity Health in 2007. That deal brought on 143,000 members, and Priority has managed to carve out more for a current total of 340,000 members in Southeast Michigan.

However, to expand its footprint in the region, the insurer is going to have to battle for market share under the long shadow of the dominate Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, which controls around 60 percent of the market statewide and much more in metro Detroit.

