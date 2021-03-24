Public Health – Muskegon County hosting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Public Health – Muskegon County will be hosting its first walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday for Muskegon County residents who are age 60 and older and their spouses.

The free clinic will be held from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Muskegon Community College Health and Wellness Center, 221 S. Quarterline Road in Muskegon. The clinic will end early if all vaccines are distributed. Spouses do not have to be older than 60.

Participants do not need to preregister for the clinic. However, they are asked to bring a government ID (or recent bill with their local address) and wear a mask when they visit the clinic.

The clinic will be offering the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine. A follow-up clinic will be held to ensure participants receive the second dose.

“Our goal was to vaccinate everyone in Muskegon County who is 65 or older and wants the shot by the end of March,” said Kathy Moore, public health officer for Muskegon County. “This clinic will help us reach that goal and make sure no one falls through the cracks.”

Community members should only attend the clinic if they are not currently feeling ill, are not under isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19 and have not received a vaccine of any kind in the 14 days prior to the clinic.

The clinic also will include health educators who can speak with community members who have questions about the vaccines.

“Whether or not to get vaccinated is a personal choice we all must make,” Moore said. “While research has shown the vaccines are safe, we understand people may have questions and concerns. We encourage community members to consult with their primary care physician or other medical professionals to help them make their own decision.”

Public Health – Muskegon County and its vaccination partners have so far been able to vaccinate 70% of Muskegon County residents over 65, including every individual over 65 who registered for vaccination through Mask Up Muskegon.

Mask Up Muskegon is a partnership between Public Health – Muskegon County and other vaccine-providing agencies, including Mercy Health, Meijer, HealthWest, Hackley Community Care, Muskegon Family Care and others.