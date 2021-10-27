Rehabilitation clinic hosting job fair

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital (MFB) will host a job fair to fill multiple positions within the organization.

The in-person job fair, located at 1167 Madison Ave. SE inside the LINC UP offices, will be held from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, October 28.

Positions currently available include EVS/housekeeping, nurse tech/competency-evaluated nursing assistant, registered nurse, patient services representative and security officer.

The organization offers competitive benefits and wages, flexible scheduling, tuition reimbursement up to $5,000, 24-plus days of paid time off, relocation assistance, gainshare bonus and additional sign-on bonuses for nursing positions.

More information is at maryfreebed.com/careers.