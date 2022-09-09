Rural health care now available in 14 Michigan counties

A new in-home and mobile health care provider network is restructuring medical care access for those who struggle to access hospitals and providers.

Homeward recently said it is bringing comprehensive health care to the rural Michigan community.

As a way of addressing nurse shortages and the inaccessibility of physician care that many people living in rural areas face, Homeward is making access to care more convenient through initial in-home visits with nurses, medical assistants and virtual visits with physicians as needed. When care requires emergency treatment or more complex care, Homeward will provide referrals to local physicians and/or specialists.

People located in the following counties who are covered by Medicare or Medicare Advantage plans from Priority Health are eligible to receive annual wellness visits and/or primary care visits from Homeward providers in their homes: Benzie, Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Missaukee, Montcalm, Muskegon, Oceana, Osceola, Newaygo and Wexford.

“By partnering with local communities to remove barriers that have traditionally made it challenging for patients to receive the care they need, Homeward is focused on making it easier for people to stay healthy,” said Susan Owen, a nurse working with Homeward and based in Grand Rapids. “We treat patients in their homes, in their communities, on the phone, or wherever they need it. Through strong partnerships with Priority Health and Spectrum Health, we have strong connections with local providers and improve access to valuable health care resources while working with the local providers that we all know and trust.”

Those who enroll with Homeward will receive a call from a Priority Health representative to schedule them a 45-minute in-home initial visit with a nurse or medical assistant.

At the time of the visit, Homeward clinical staff will arrive and enter the patient’s home with permission or at a convenient location using the mobile clinic. During the visit, staff will check the member’s vitals, height, weight and other important health metrics. The patient then will be introduced to a Homeward provider via a mobile device to discuss medication needs and next steps.

After the visit, a nurse will schedule a follow-up appointment. Members also can access the below list of services on a regular basis and connect with Homeward’s clinical team through follow up virtual visits or community-based visits, as they become available.

Services include:

Annual wellness visits

Health screenings and risk assessments

Routine and/or urgent, same-day care visits

Diagnostic testing and blood work

Cellular-based remote monitoring when appropriate

Cancer screenings (colon, prostate, breast, skin)

Chronic condition screening and treatment (i.e, diabetes, cardiac disease, osteoarthritis, thyroid)

Medication reconciliation

Physical examinations

Immunizations/vaccinations

Health risk assessments

Cognitive assessments

Functional activity assessments

Social determinants of health assessments

Wellness counseling (nutrition, weight management, exercise)

Starting this fall, after the initial visit, Homeward’s physicians also will see patients in large mobile care units, which will be parked in various locations, including select local Rite Aids.

People covered by Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans through Priority Health can sign up to receive care from Homeward via phone at (844) 670-2273 or online.