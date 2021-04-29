Senior living community coming to Caledonia

Construction is set for Legacies Village, a new senior independent living and retirement community in Caledonia.

At 6001 100th St. SE, Legacies Village is designed for an active senior lifestyle filled with recreation and social opportunity while also providing support services and amenities to allow residents to comfortably age in place.

The $10 million development is expected to create up to 10 new jobs for the area.

Legacies Village offers a variety of floor plans to meet different senior lifestyles, including spacious standalone villas with attached garages and apartments conveniently attached to dining and community center facilities.

The community will offer gourmet dining options, a full activity calendar, housekeeping and laundry services, transportation services, a fitness center and much more.

The project will break ground May 5, and construction is slated for completion in spring 2022. Reservation applications are currently being accepted.

Legacies Village is affiliated with nearby Legacies of Caledonia Assisted Living and Memory Care, thus providing Caledonia’s seniors housing solutions for all of life’s stages conveniently close to home.

The new community is the fifth in the state for Michigan-based developer and operator WRG Senior Living and is being constructed by CD Barnes Construction.

Legacies Village is a joint venture between WRG Senior Living, CD Barnes Construction and The LaCati Group. Other stakeholders in the project include architect Ken Watkins of Architectural Concepts of Grand Rapids and financing partner United Bank in Caledonia.

“We are excited to announce the beginning of construction on Legacies Village, which will provide Caledonia’s seniors with a wonderful community in which to live their best lives,” said Nick Rivette, associate of WRG. “Our design, amenities and dedication to service and support of our residents will make Legacies Village one of West Michigan’s premier senior housing options.”