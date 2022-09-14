Smiles From the Heart to offer free dental services

A Hudsonville dental team will provide extractions, fillings and cleanings for free during a one-day event.

Hudsonville Dental and MI Smiles Dental Team will host their ninth annual Smiles From the Heart event from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at 3250 Central Blvd. in Hudsonville.

This event will offer free dental services to more than 80 local residents who are unable to access the dental care they need. Patients travel from all over West Michigan to attend the yearly event, many arriving as early as 3 a.m. to ensure they get in.

“Smiles From the Heart is the one day out of the year we set aside so that we can give our neighbors in need the care and treatment they deserve,” said Hudsonville Dental’s Dr. Brian Yared. “Regardless of condition or ability to pay, if there is an unmet need you will be treated … without barrier or judgment.”

Over the past nine years, Hudsonville Dental and its sister practices have donated over $321,000 in dentistry to over 1,000 community members in need.