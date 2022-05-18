Software company designs digital health care platform

A health care network has a new digital platform thanks to a local software company.

DecentraCare, a mobile network of independent nurses and providers, recently revealed a new operations platform designed by Augusto Digital in Grand Rapids.

The custom software enables DecentraCare to manage clinician onboarding, scheduling and referrals for more than 550 nurses and nurse practitioners throughout Michigan along with 20 referral partners.

“The need for a decentralized health care services network has never been greater,” said Nathan Baar, founder of DecentraCare. “Outpatient health care providers like nursing homes, home health agencies and specialty medical services are struggling to meet their minimum staffing requirements. DecentraCare can help solve this issue by providing skilled, as-needed nurse staffing services. This work wouldn’t be possible without the custom software that we developed with the Augusto team.”

Baar also is the founder and CEO of HealthBar, a company that offers customized health care solutions to businesses and schools across the state from its locations in Grand Rapids and Holland.

HealthBar leverages DecentraCare’s clinical referral networks when needed to scale its operations.

Previously, DecentraCare operated from a manual spreadsheet. The software now enables various digital operations, including a custom application process for nurses that verifies their credentials and allows them to record an introductory interview.

On the back end, the DecentraCare team can review, ask questions and approve or deny the new clinician.

The new platform from Augusto also hosts a master scheduling tool, which can connect with QuickBooks for clinician payments and patient invoices. Every aspect of the new platform is serverless, allowing the network to grow without the need to change any technology.

Augusto continues to support DecentraCare through the development of a dashboard where patients can request services, view their spend and discover more benefits of decentralized health care.