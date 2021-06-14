SpartanNash offers telemedicine service at all pharmacies

SpartanNash has partnered with Bonum Health to provide telemedicine services at all company-owned pharmacies.

Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Econofoods, Family Fresh Market and Forest Hills Foods pharmacy patients now have direct access to health providers through the Bonum Health mobile app and website.

“The SpartanNash partnership with Bonum Health promotes equitable access to U.S. board-certified providers and allows any guest who may be uninsured, underinsured or simply looking for cost savings with immediate, high-quality care,” SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam said. “This offering builds on the many great services and care already available from our SpartanNash pharmacists.”

Patients can log in for a one-time visit for $29 or purchase a telemedicine subscription for $11 per month. Monthly subscriptions provide one adult and all household dependents (18 and younger) with up to five telemedicine visits monthly. Bonum Health providers specialize in everyday care and nonemergency services. Prescriptions, if needed, are prescribed directly to the SpartanNash pharmacy for added convenience.

“Together, Bonum Health and SpartanNash can deliver an easy end-to-end health care experience for patients who are on the go and needing quick, reliable medical advice, followed by a convenient place to pick up prescriptions, groceries and other household necessities,” Bonum Health President Ashton Maaraba said. “With this partnership, Bonum Health and SpartanNash clinicians can seamlessly coordinate care to improve health outcomes and patient satisfaction.”

In addition to this new telemedicine offering, SpartanNash pharmacies provide vaccinations (including COVID-19 vaccines), COVID-19 testing, the Timely Meds prescription system, the Medsave Card, medication safety initiatives and more. SpartanNash operates 86 pharmacies in Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.