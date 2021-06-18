Spectrum Health allows visitors for COVID-19 patients

Spectrum Health announced an updated visitor policy for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Under the new policy, patients will be allowed up to two visitors who may be present between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Visitors will be screened for signs of COVID-19 and will be required to adhere to personal protective equipment (PPE) requirements.

The policy applies to patients hospitalized for the treatment of COVID-19 and to patients hospitalized for other reasons who test positive for COVID-19. From the beginning and throughout the pandemic, patients with COVID-19 have not been allowed to have visitors.

“We are so pleased this day is here. After careful planning and following CDC guidelines, we are pleased to welcome visitors for COVID-19 patients in a safe manner,” said Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, M.D., president, Spectrum Health West Michigan. “We know how important this is for our patients and families because it will result in greater physical and emotional support throughout the healing process.”

The safety of Spectrum Health’s patients, visitors and staff remains the highest priority. All visitors will be provided instructions and training on the proper usage of PPE, including gowns, gloves, eye protection and standard mask usage.

The new policy went into effect Wednesday.