Spectrum Health announces board member transitions

Spectrum Health welcomed two new incoming board members to the Spectrum Health System board of directors.

Joining the board in 2021 will be Doug DeVos, co-chair, Amway board of directors, and Dr. Philomena V. Mantella, president, Grand Valley State University.

DeVos previously served as president of Amway for more than 16 years. He also chairs the executive committee for the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia and is involved in numerous Michigan business and civic organizations, including the Business Leaders for Michigan, West Michigan Policy Forum and Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation. He is actively involved in Stand Together, where he serves as chairman of the Frederick Douglass Society.

Mantella is considered one of higher education’s leading entrepreneurs. She is a recognized leader in strategic planning, market expansion and innovation in the way education is delivered. Prior to becoming the fifth president of GVSU, she spent 18 years at Northeastern University as senior vice president of enrollment and student life and the chief executive officer of the Lifelong Learning Network.

Spectrum Health also saw three longstanding board members end their terms in the New Year. Those ending their terms include Richard M. (Dick) DeVos Jr., president, The Windquest Group, who is past chair of the board and a board member since 2010; Michelle L. Van Dyke, president and CEO, Heart of West Michigan United Way, a board member since 2011; and Dr. Mehmood A. Khan, CEO, Life Biosciences Inc., a board member since 2017.

“I am incredibly grateful for the leadership and service of these three individuals who provided invaluable guidance through a period of significant growth and transformation at Spectrum Health and in our industry,” Spectrum Health President and CEO Tina Freese Decker said. “They have given much to our organization and the community.”