Spectrum Health announces changes to COVID-19 testing

Due to increasing demand for COVID-19 testing and a nationwide shortage of supplies, Spectrum Health announced eligibility changes for those seeking a test.
The modifications were made to ensure those who are most in need can quickly and easily get tested. The following changes went into effect on Friday:
- A scheduled appointment is required to get a COVID-19 test. Spectrum Health will not be able to accommodate walk-ins or drive-ins at any of its COVID-19 testing sites without an appointment for that day and location. Click here to learn more about how to be screened and schedule a test.
- If seeking only a test, do not go to the emergency department, urgent care or walk-in-clinics to be tested. Only go to those locations when seeking urgent or emergent care.
- Spectrum Health will be regularly assessing the testing criteria for patients to ensure it reserves enough tests for symptomatic patients. As the demand for COVID-19 tests decreases, it will be able to widen the opportunities for people to get a COVID-19 test.
Spectrum Health understands those who are asymptomatic may still want to be tested and recommends visiting the state of Michigan website for a list of test sites. It is recommended those with exposure to COVID-19 follow public health guidelines and quarantine for 14 days.
Spectrum Health said it urges the community to continue practicing social distancing, to wear a mask in public and to wash hands frequently.
