Spectrum Health announces changes to COVID-19 testing

Due to increasing demand for COVID-19 testing and a nationwide shortage of supplies, Spectrum Health announced eligibility changes for those seeking a test.

The modifications were made to ensure those who are most in need can quickly and easily get tested. The following changes went into effect on Friday:

A scheduled appointment is required to get a COVID-19 test. Spectrum Health will not be able to accommodate walk-ins or drive-ins at any of its COVID-19 testing sites without an appointment for that day and location. Click here to learn more about how to be screened and schedule a test.

If seeking only a test, do not go to the emergency department, urgent care or walk-in-clinics to be tested. Only go to those locations when seeking urgent or emergent care.

Spectrum Health will be regularly assessing the testing criteria for patients to ensure it reserves enough tests for symptomatic patients. As the demand for COVID-19 tests decreases, it will be able to widen the opportunities for people to get a COVID-19 test.

Spectrum Health understands those who are asymptomatic may still want to be tested and recommends visiting the state of Michigan website for a list of test sites. It is recommended those with exposure to COVID-19 follow public health guidelines and quarantine for 14 days.

Spectrum Health said it urges the community to continue practicing social distancing, to wear a mask in public and to wash hands frequently.