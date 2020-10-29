Spectrum Health announces new visitor restrictions

As a result of significantly increasing numbers of patients admitted with COVID-19, Spectrum Health is revising its visitor policies to reduce the number of people in its Grand Rapids and regional hospitals and outpatient care sites.

Effective Thursday, adult patients are allowed one adult family member or guest per patient. This must be the same person for the patient’s entire hospital stay. The following exceptions will apply:

Labor and delivery obstetrics patients are allowed two adult visitors. These must be the same two people for the patient’s entire hospital stay.

Patients with COVID-19 are not allowed in-person visitors, however, the care team will work with patients and families to coordinate virtual visits.

Emergency department patients are limited to one adult guest per patient.

Adult radiology and laboratory patients at the hospital or outpatient care sites are not allowed guests except for those patients who need assistance with activities of daily living or have cognitive impairments. These individuals will be allowed one adult guest.

Adult patients at Spectrum Health physician offices and surgery centers are allowed one adult family member or guest per patient.

Pediatric patients under the age of 21 are allowed two adult family members (parent or guardian or their designee only) per patient stay.

For pediatric outpatient services, physician offices and surgery, pediatric patients are allowed two family members or guests per patient visit.

Pediatric radiology patients are allowed one adult family member per patient.

Pediatric hematology and oncology clinic and infusion center patients are allowed one adult family member per patient.

The new restrictions apply to the following Spectrum Health hospitals and nearby physician offices and ambulatory care sites:

Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital

Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Spectrum Health Fred and Lena Meijer Heart Center

Spectrum Health Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion

Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital

Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial

Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital

Spectrum Health Pennock

Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital

Spectrum Health United Hospital

Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital

All visitors will be screened and are required to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose to enter the hospitals and outpatient facilities. Spectrum Health dining rooms will be closed to visitors. Hospital food service will be available in the cafeteria through to-go orders.