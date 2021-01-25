Spectrum Health appoints SVP of quality, safety and patient experience

Spectrum Health West Michigan hired Dr. James Moses, M.D., MPH, as senior vice president of quality, safety and patient experience. He will begin his new role in April.

Moses comes to Spectrum Health from Boston University School of Medicine, Boston Medical Center, where he served as chief quality officer and vice president of quality and safety.

At Spectrum Health, Moses will develop and execute strategy, set targets and lead efforts for continuous improvement of quality, safety and patient experience. He will be responsible for integrating quality, safety and patient experience through collaborative leadership and targeted initiatives across Spectrum Health West Michigan.

“Our most important responsibility is ensuring excellence in the quality of care we provide, maintaining the safety of our patients, providers and team members, and delivering the best experience possible for all,” said Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, president, Spectrum Health West Michigan. “That is why I am delighted to welcome Dr. James Moses, who is considered an experienced leader in transformative change across multiple clinical settings and patient populations.”

Moses is a board-certified pediatrician and pediatric hospitalist who oversees Boston Medical Center’s quality and patient safety, regulatory compliance and infection control. He currently co-leads Boston Medical Center’s Clinical Learning Environment Review initiative, which integrates residents and fellows into quality and patient safety priorities across the hospital. He also is an associate professor at Boston University School of Medicine.

Moses received his medical degree from the University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and completed his medical training at the Boston Combined Residency Program in pediatrics at both Boston Children’s Hospital and Boston Medical Center.

After serving as a pediatric chief resident at Boston Medical Center, Moses received a Master of Public Health in biostatistics and epidemiology from Harvard School of Public Health. In 2008, he became pediatric director of quality and patient safety at Boston Medical Center, where he was named associate chief quality officer in 2013 and promoted to his current role in 2017.