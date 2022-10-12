Spectrum Health, Beaumont Health rebrand as Corewell Health

Spectrum and Beaumont Health, temporarily named BHSH Health after their merger in February, have settled on a new name.

The health system announced its new name, Corewell Health, Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO of Corewell Health, said the new name is a reflection of what the health system is today and where it is going.

The new name, chosen through a collaboration with brand strategy organization Prophet, as well as employee feedback gathered through surveys, is meant to symbolize a new era for the health care system.

“The Corewell Health logo reflects the increasingly synergistic relationship between health care and health coverage and our ongoing commitment to continuously improve the health of the communities we serve,” said Julie Fream, chair, Corewell Health System board of directors.

The new name was revealed to Corewell employees yesterday morning in a livestreamed announcement.

“When I first saw it, and I knew it came from a combination of inspirational ideas from my team members, I loved it,” Freese Decker said. “It’s simple, and it exemplifies what we’re trying to accomplish. It’s about the people we’re serving, and I hope people are as excited as I am about it.”

Freese Decker said, so far, feedback on the new name has been positive.

“They (Corewell employees) were really pleased to have one unified name across our system,” she said. “It’s amazing to get a name. It is a hard thing to do and so there was excitement about that. It’s forward thinking and forward looking.

“(I) walked around to see many people in some of our hospitals and they were very excited about it too and proud to put it on their badge.”

Despite the positive response from Corewell employees, however, the public seems less inclined to take to the new name.

Some social media commenters pointed out the irony of spending money on a system-wide rebrand while Corewell Health continues to cut jobs, while others aimed their criticism at the new name itself.

“It’s difficult to say and enunciate,” one Facebook commenter wrote. “‘Carewell’ would make more sense.” While another commented, “Sounds like a fitness MLM (multilevel marketing), with juicers and supplements to go with it.”

Corewell Health said the updated palette of bright blues and greens is a combination of existing colors used by Beaumont Health, Spectrum Health and Priority Health, paying homage to the history of the organizations. Priority Health’s name will not change with this rebranding.

For now, Freese Decker said the name shift to Corewell Health will roll out slowly. External rebranding, such as signage and marketing, will begin in 2023.

“For the remainder of 2022, it’s going to be more internal, because we’re really focused on our culture and developing us as one team,” she said. “And then you’ll see marketing, branding (and) signage in the 2023 time period. There’ll be a bigger splash across the state.”