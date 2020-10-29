Spectrum Health begins trial for inpatient COVID-19 treatment

Spectrum Health is partnering with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to enroll patients in a clinical trial evaluating REGN-COV2, the company’s investigational antibody cocktail for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

Spectrum Health is the only health system in West Michigan and one of only two in the state to offer this trial, known as the aSPIKE trial, for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

REGN-COV2, an investigational monoclonal antibody cocktail, consists of two potent, complementary virus-neutralizing antibodies and was designed specifically to target the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Regeneron currently is recruiting patients for four clinical trials.

“Spectrum Health is participating in a trial to test the drug’s efficacy in hospitalized patients,” said Gordana Simeunovic, M.D., Spectrum Health research physician. “It is a randomized, double-blind trial that measures the effect of adding the drug to the usual standard-of-care treatment we use in our hospital, compared to adding a placebo.”

The trial is actively enrolling patients hospitalized at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Regeneron confirmed President Donald Trump received a dose of REGN-COV2, following a “compassionate use” request from the president’s physicians.

Another trial that started earlier in 2020 is studying REGN-COV2 use in nonhospitalized patients. The first preliminary data, published on Sept. 29, showed no unexpected safety findings have been reported, and REGN-COV2 reduced viral levels and improved symptoms in nonhospitalized COVID-19 patients.

In addition to the trial in nonhospitalized patients, REGN-COV2 is being studied in a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients, the Phase 3 open-label recovery trial of hospitalized patients in the U.K. and a Phase 3 trial for the prevention of COVID-19 in household contacts of infected individuals.