Spectrum Health breaks ground on new facility

Hospital leaders celebrated the start of construction on a residential care center.

BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground Thursday, Aug. 18, on a new rehabilitation and nursing center at 1226 Cedar St. NE in Grand Rapids.

The new facility will replace the current continuing care center located at 750 Fuller Ave. NE and will accommodate 120 long-term residents in a mix of semi-private and private rooms. An additional five beds will be dedicated to acute hospice care. The facility also will include an on-site dialysis center and therapeutic programs such as art therapy.

“I am most proud of how this center will impact the lives of people, helping them live a healthy and active life to the greatest extent possible,” said Chad Tuttle, senior vice president of hospital and post-acute operations at BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan. “We are fortunate to have many dedicated team members come with us from our Fuller location to our new center. They are some of the most talented and compassionate professionals I’ve ever worked with.”

The 94,000-square-foot facility was designed by architecture and engineering firm Progressive AE and will be constructed by The Christman Company.

The new location will include spaces specifically constructed to feel like home, with all living spaces on one level and easy access to the outdoor courtyards. Residents will be attended by a care team around the clock to provide care and companionship.

“Our communities will have an essential resource in this modern facility,” said Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, president, BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan. “This is a place that not only offers residents and their families the highest quality medical care, but also provides spaces that support what we value — compassion and humanity through long-term care and hospice care in our dedicated hospice unit.”

The new facility is scheduled to open in spring 2024. It is made possible by a special land use permit by the Grand Rapids Planning Commission and support from the Kent Community Health Foundation.