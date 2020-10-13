Spectrum Health earns top marks in technology

Spectrum Health earned the highest marks in Michigan in the 2020 Digital Health Most Wired recognition in multiple patient areas.

The annual recognition is bestowed by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME).

CHIME recognized Spectrum Health West Michigan’s acute, ambulatory and continuing care areas with level 9 certifications and recognized Spectrum Health Lakeland with level 8 certifications in acute and ambulatory care.

Nationally, 63 hospitals, 38 ambulatory/outpatient facilities and six continuing care organizations received level 9 certification with only 15 being considered for an additional level 10 certification, which is the highest level.

The CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program conducts an annual survey to assess how effectively health care organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in their communities.

“Spectrum Health is honored to be recognized on the Most Wired list,” said Jason Joseph, Spectrum Health chief digital and information officer. “We also are proud to be the only health care provider in Michigan to achieve level 9 certifications in these categories. These recognitions reflect our commitment to thinking and acting digitally.”

A total of 29,135 organizations were represented in the 2020 Digital Health Most Wired program, which this year included four separate surveys: domestic, ambulatory, long-term care and international. They assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in health care organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading.

“Digital technology has been a driver of innovation in health care for many years now but never to the degree that we saw in 2020 with the pandemic,” CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell said. “The Digital Health Most Wired program underscores why health care organizations keep pushing themselves to be digital leaders and shows what amazing feats they can achieve. This certification recognizes their exemplary performance in 2020.”

In addition to meeting the criteria for levels 1–8, organizations in level 9 are often leaders in health care technology that actively push the industry forward, according to CHIME. Many of them implemented advanced technologies, leveraged these technologies in innovative ways and have encouraged deep adoption across their entire organization.

Each participating organization receives an overall score and scores for individual levels in eight segments: infrastructure; security; business/disaster recovery; administrative/supply chain; analytics/data management; interoperability/population health; patient engagement; and clinical quality/safety.

This is the third year CHIME has conducted the survey and overseen the program. In each successive year, CHIME has expanded the survey to capture more types of organizations that serve patients across the continuum of care. CHIME also continues to promote the program internationally to provide a global overview of digital health advancements.