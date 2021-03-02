Spectrum Health expands cardiovascular services

Spectrum Health announced new cardiovascular services in South Haven.

Spectrum Health cardiologist Dr. Michael Dickinson, M.D., will provide specialized cardiac care and treatment for advanced heart failure patients each Thursday at the Holland Hospital medical office in South Haven, located at 749 Phillips St.

Dickinson is an advanced heart failure cardiologist with a specialization in mechanical circulatory support and heart transplant. He has served as Spectrum Health’s medical director for heart failure programs since 2007.

“We are excited to bring the specialized care of our advanced heart failure cardiologists to South Haven,” said Dr. David Wohns M.D., division chief of cardiovascular medicine, Spectrum Health Medical Group. “We strongly believe that whenever we can provide care in the communities we serve, it is better for our patients. With this approach, we bring the expert care to patients while we connect them to more advanced resources should they need them.”

Hours will be 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Patients can call Spectrum Health Cardiovascular Services at 855-7MY-HEART or visit spectrumhealth.org