Spectrum Health fills key leadership roles

Two Grand Rapids hospitals are welcoming new leadership, one a former chief of surgery and the other a current Spectrum Health team member who is switching hospitals.

BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan recently named Dr. Vikram Kashyap vice president and department chief of Spectrum Health Frederik Meijer Heart & Vascular Institute and Jon Ashford COO of Spectrum Health Grand Rapids.

In his new role with Spectrum Health, Kashyap will be responsible for the recruitment of physicians and advanced practice providers with exemplary credentials, as well as supporting academic and research programs and consumer-centric approaches for health care access, among other responsibilities.

Kashyap joins Spectrum Health West Michigan from the Vascular Center of the Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, Cleveland, Ohio.

Kashyap completed his undergraduate studies at Pennsylvania State University and received his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia. He completed his internship and residency in surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School in Boston. Kashyap was chief of vascular surgery at the Wilford Hall Medical Center at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas and as an active-duty officer rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force.

As CEO, Ashford will partner closely with the leadership team to guide and support the overall operations of the Grand Rapids hospitals and Medical Center campus. He also will be part of the operational dyad in leading the acute health service line. He will have accountability for mission control, the emergency departments, trauma programs and Aero Med.

Ashford joined Spectrum Health West Michigan in 2020 as COO at Spectrum Health United and Kelsey Hospitals, where he served as chair of the United and Kelsey Workplace Violence Committee and provided executive oversight of the Community Health Needs Assessment and the COVID-19 vaccination program.

Prior to joining Spectrum Health, Ashford was interim CEO, COO and ethics and compliance officer of the 307-bed Palms of Pasadena Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Ashford received his undergraduate degree from Grand Valley State University and his Master of Science degree from Villanova University in Philadelphia. He is currently pursuing a doctorate in leadership and organizational development from the University of Arizona.