Spectrum Health hospitals named to Fortune top 100 list

Spectrum Health Butterworth, Blodgett and Zeeland Community Hospitals were named to the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list published by Fortune.

This is the eighth time Spectrum Health Butterworth and Blodgett Hospitals have been recognized with this honor since 2010. They were named among the top-performing hospitals in the major teaching peer group.

This also is the sixth consecutive award for Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, which was named in the small community peer group.

“Being named to this prestigious list reflects the dedicated work of our team members and physicians as they care for our patients each day. This is a testament to their outstanding efforts on behalf of our communities,” said Darryl Elmouchi, M.D., Spectrum Health West Michigan. “I am especially gratified that this year’s award for the first time includes a metric for contributions to community health based on equity, which is a primary focus of our work at Spectrum Health.”

This year’s ranking of top hospitals introduced a measure of hospitals’ contributions to community health with a focus on equity developed by a team of experts at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity and the Bloomberg American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

For the ranking, hospitals were surveyed across three components:

Assessing hospital contributions to community health as a provider of critical services for community health and preventive care

Identifying ways that hospitals contribute to community health as a community partner teaming up with local organizations to implement critical programs

Focusing on ways that hospitals promote community health through their practices as anchor institutions supporting local economic and social progress

IBM Watson Health identified the top hospitals from a rigorous evaluation of 2,675 short-term, acute care, nonfederal hospitals in the U.S. The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health. IBM Watson Health established the list to help identify best practices that may help other health care organizations achieve consistent and sustainable high performance.

According to IBM Watson Health, as compared to similar hospitals, the hospitals included on the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list had better results on key clinical and operational performance indicators. These include:

Survival rates

Patient complications

Health care-associated infections

30-day mortality and 30-day hospitalwide readmission rates

Length of stay

Throughput in emergency departments

Inpatient expenses

Profitability and ratings from patients

“We are proud of all of the hospitals, health systems and their dedicated clinicians and staff included among the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals,” said Irene Dankwa-Mullan, M.D., MPH, chief health equity officer and deputy chief health officer at IBM Watson Health. “From small community hospitals to major teaching hospitals, organizations on this list demonstrate a relentless commitment to high value, patient-centered care and innovation. They also recognize the importance of contributing to the health of their communities, and we applaud them for their programs that help provide equitable quality care and address health disparities.”