Spectrum Health receives top rank for electronic bookkeeping

A global health systems adviser awarded a West Michigan organization its highest ranking for adopting and harnessing technology in ways that optimize patient care.

The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) awarded Spectrum Health its highest score, Stage 7, placing the organization in the top 8% of health care organizations in the country.

Spectrum Health was honored for its use of electronic medical record technologies to deliver and manage patient care, its work to coordinate data among its hospitals and other care settings, and its ability to electronically share information with authorized users.

“We’re proud of our HIMSS Stage 7 certification because it validates the work we have been doing for years to more seamlessly connect and enable health care digitally,” said Jason Joseph, chief digital and information officer at Spectrum Health. “This places us among the top systems in the world and is an important step toward achieving our vision of personalized health made simple, affordable and exceptional. “Our collective efforts to advance these capabilities will benefit our team members, patients, members and communities.”

HIMSS provides standards to assist health care providers in making lasting improvements in efficiency, performance and outcomes.

More information is at himss.org.