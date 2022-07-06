Spectrum Health receives Top Supply Chain Projects Award

A regional health system ranked globally for its supply chain management program.

Supply & Demand Chain Executive, a global business technology magazine covering solutions and services for improving supply chain operations and efficiencies, selected Spectrum Health, part of BHSH System, as a recipient of its Top Supply Chain Projects Award for 2022.

Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Top Supply Chain Projects (formerly known as SDCE 100) spotlights projects that deliver bottom-line value to enterprises across a range of supply chain functions. The award is given to companies implementing successful strategies to overcome obstacles in global supply chains, a topic increasingly relevant in the wake of disruptions caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The past 18 months have been a tumultuous time for U.S. supply chains,” said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “But the core reason today’s supply chains haven’t completely fallen apart is because solutions providers have been working diligently to partner with customers and clients to streamline processes, implement emerging technology and deliver results that improve bottom lines and the environment. For many of these collaborations, it’s about achieving full visibility, complete forecasting, end-to-end leverage and the ultimate in sustainability.”

Spectrum Health, in partnership with supply chain consultant Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX), joined Johnson & Johnson, Wesco International, Project44 and other global companies on the 2022 awardees list.

The Spectrum Health value analysis department collaborated with GHX and clinical teams to create an early warning process for the health system. The project included creating a risk score for almost 12,000 stock keeping units used in the system and developing a proactive planning process to address future backorders, recalls and product inventory monitoring.

The early warning score algorithm considers practice change requirements, substitute complexity, criticality to care, item class and item usage throughout the health system to add value internally through increasing awareness of supply chain disruptions for items of high importance to patient care.

“Spectrum Health is focused on driving value for our patients and our organization,” said Dr. James Moses, senior vice president of quality, safety and experience at Spectrum Health. “This proactive work and collaboration among many departments throughout our system will ensure Spectrum Health can minimize supply disruptions and deliver superior care to our patients in Michigan.”