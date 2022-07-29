Spectrum Health to close COVID-19 testing site

A COVID-19 testing site is closing after performing almost half a million tests.

Spectrum Health on Wednesday, July 27, said it is closing its drive-through testing location at 1300 Michigan St. NE after nearly two years of operation and almost 500,000 tests.

The site opened in early March 2020, and was one of the state’s first drive-through testing locations.

“When I think of how quickly our teams came together to establish this site and others throughout Spectrum Health in the early days of the pandemic, I am filled with pride,” said Chad Tuttle, senior vice president, hospital and post-acute operations, BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan. “It is yet another example of our staff working tirelessly and selflessly in the face of an overwhelming crisis.”

The final day of appointments at the site is Friday, July 29. Providers will discontinue referring patients after that date. Beginning Monday, Aug. 1, the site will be dismantled, and the remaining medical and nonmedical supplies will be distributed throughout Spectrum Health. Team members currently working there will be reassigned.

COVID-19 testing is now easily available through at-home test kits, and vaccines can be obtained through local pharmacies such as Meijer, Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid, resources that were not available when the testing site was opened in 2020.

More information about vaccines and testing through Spectrum can be found here.