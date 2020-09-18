Spectrum Health to hold virtual oncology symposium

Spectrum Health is inviting area providers and the community to discuss advancements in cancer diagnosis, treatment and innovation at the Spectrum Health Cancer Center 2020 Oncology Symposium.

Due to the continued impact of COVID-19, this year’s event will take place virtually from noon-2 p.m. Sept. 21-25.

The symposium is open to all medical and health care professionals, patients and caregivers who want to hear from cancer experts and learn about updates and available resources at Spectrum Health Cancer Center.

Continuing medical education credits are available for health care providers.

The free virtual event will take place through Microsoft Teams. This will be an interactive event, and attendees will learn from experts and be able to ask questions.

Topics will cover cancer survivorship, financial toxicity, side effects of treatment, rehabilitation, radiation complications, cardio-oncology, lifestyle and more. The complete schedule and registration can be found here.