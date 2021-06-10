Spectrum Health to host mobile LGBTQ+ affirming screening event

Spectrum Health’s Betty Ford Breast Care Services is offering accessible and inclusive early detection screening through the mobile mammography unit at Baxter Community Center on Saturday.

The screening event is in partnership with the Baxter Community Center, Grand Rapids Pride Center, Grand Rapids LGBTQ+ Healthcare Consortium and the West Michigan Coalition for Breast Health. Clinical staff from the Spectrum Health Cancer Center who are familiar with the LGBTQ+ community and their health care needs will be on-hand for consultations.

Breast cancer is most treatable and curable when it is detected early. Therefore, the American College of Radiology urges women to get a mammogram every year once they reach age 40. Depending on family history, risks and your physician’s findings, mammography may be recommended earlier.

The mobile unit provides the same high-quality service as Spectrum Health’s 14 Betty Ford Breast Care Services locations. Patients will be welcomed in a comfortable registration and waiting area. After being registered, patients use private dressing rooms before receiving their mammogram.

Schedule an appointment by calling (616) 486-6022. Available appointment times begin at 9 a.m. Free mammograms will be available for uninsured or under-insured patients. People can call (616) 486-6022 to see if they qualify or visit spectrumhealth.org/bettyford.

Baxter Community Center is at 935 Baxter St. SE, Grand Rapids.