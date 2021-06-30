Spectrum Health to install gender-inclusive restroom signage

Spectrum Health announced it is converting single-occupant restrooms in Grand Rapids from gender assigned to inclusive, gender-neutral spaces.

“Spectrum Health is looking to celebrate this progress as one more step in being a gender-affirming organization,” said Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, M.D., president of Spectrum Health West Michigan. “We are hopeful that this ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​initiative will provide the LGBTQI+ community and their loved ones and supporters with a more welcoming, positive experience.”

Over the next several months, all-gender restroom signage will be installed in Spectrum Health facilities in downtown Grand Rapids. The project will begin with more than 300 single-stall restrooms at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital at 100 Michigan St. NE. Other locations include 25 Michigan St. NE, 35 Michigan, 145 Michigan and 221 Michigan.

The initiative is about more than updating restroom signage. The following information also influenced Spectrum’s decision: