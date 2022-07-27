Spectrum Health to pilot new burn survivor kit

A local health system is taking part in a nationwide pilot that will provide burn victims with resources upon leaving the hospital.

Spectrum Health said it entered a partnership with the Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors, becoming one of only seven hospital burn units nationwide to pilot a kit designed to help burn victims transition from hospital care to home life.

The new kit, called the Journey Forward Kit, provides burn survivors with connections to local and national resources, as well as a variety of essential lotions and care products. The kit was created by the Phoenix Society, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering people impacted by burn injuries, based on research and interviews with more than 300 burn survivors.

“Our research revealed that two-thirds of burn survivors didn’t feel they had the knowledge or resources they needed when they left the hospital,” said Amy Acton, CEO of Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors. “Receiving the Journey Forward Kit through the burn units where they’re being treated will help patients better understand their recovery journey and know they’re not alone.”

Spectrum Health Hospital joins Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Orlando Regional Medical Center in Florida, UC Irvine Regional Burn Center in California, University Medical Center New Orleans in Louisiana, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada and Regions Hospital Burn Center in St. Paul, Minnesota in this pilot program.

The program will continue through August, followed by data analysis in the third and fourth quarters ahead of a national rollout of the kits.