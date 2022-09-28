Spectrum Health West Michigan breaks ground on orthopedic center

A new health center will bring orthopedic urgent care, an ambulatory surgery center, physical and occupational therapy, performance training spaces and more together in one facility.

BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground yesterday, Sept. 27, on the Orthopedic Health and Performance Center, a new 117,000-square-foot building and grounds at 2770 E. Beltline Ave. NE.

The new center will be adjacent to the Spectrum Health Integrated Care Campus, also located on East Beltline Avenue, and will be home to the following facilities:

BHSH System’s first free-standing ambulatory surgery center (ASC), a joint venture with Arizona-based Atlas Healthcare Partners and orthopedic surgeons to deliver outpatient orthopedic surgical care in a cost-effective setting

Patient access to more than 60 orthopedic specialists, imaging capabilities, image-guided treatment and an orthopedic urgent care center

An indoor training area, basketball court, turf areas and a motion analysis lab so athletes can move beyond physical rehabilitation to individual and team training and improvement with a focus on injury prevention

Technology driven programming to help athletes of all ages perform at their peak and prevent injury

Research and education for the next generation of orthopedic providers

“This will be a special place of healing and mobility,” said Dr. Jason Slaikeu, vice president and department chief for orthopedic health, Spectrum Health West Michigan. “In addition to treating injuries and disease, we will focus on prevention and performance optimization. Our goal will be to help people function at their very best. We are excited to offer this incredible resource to meet the needs of the community.”

The Orthopedic Health and Performance Center is slated to open in 2024.

“This facility will be the culmination of years of planning across all of our orthopedic disciplines, including joint care, trauma and sports medicine,” said Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, Spectrum Health West Michigan president. “We already provide excellent orthopedic care, and now we will have facilities to match, all in one convenient location.”

Whiting Turner Construction will build the new facility, while HKS Architecture and Hammes Company will design the space.