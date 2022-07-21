Spectrum Health wins national recognition for Blue Envelope program

A suicide prevention program led by Spectrum Health West Michigan won the health system recognition by the American Hospital Association.

The American Hospital Association (AHA) recently awarded Spectrum Health West Michigan the 2022 AHA Dick Davidson NOVA Award for its efforts to improve community health, making the health care system one of only six companies to be awarded nationwide.

Spectrum Health’s School Blue Envelope Suicide Prevention Program won the system the award for its work in suicide prevention in West Michigan public schools.

The Blue Envelope program originated at Spectrum Health and trained over 5,000 employees on how to quickly activate patient safety responses when caring for a patient who is a potential suicide risk. Blue Envelope was quickly picked up by West Michigan schools, and School Blue Envelope was created, taking the same principles and applying them to an education setting, enabling school employees such as teachers, coaches and bus drivers to respond effectively to students expressing thoughts of suicide.

“This year’s Dick Davidson NOVA award honorees are leading with innovative and collaborative programs to address many of our nation’s most pressing health challenges,” said Rick Pollack, AHA president and CEO. “Working together, these hospitals and health systems are creating healthier communities and increasing well-being for their neighbors.”

Other NOVA award recipients are the Continuous Care Program at the Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center at Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; The Doorway at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, New Hampshire; Community Connect, Children’s Minnesota, Minneapolis/St. Paul and Monterey County Diabetes Collaborative; Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System in Salinas, California; and Montage Health in Monterey, California.