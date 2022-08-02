Spectrum Health’s organ transplant survival rated best nationwide

BHSH System’s Spectrum Health ranked nationally for its successful adult and pediatric transplants.

According to the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients (SRTR), Spectrum Health West Michigan hospitals’ organ transplant survival rates are the best in the state of Michigan, and for adult lung transplants, the best in the nation.

At Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, adult lung transplant one-year patient survival is the best in the nation, and adult heart and lung and pediatric kidney transplant one-year survival outcomes are the best in Michigan.

Additionally, at BHSH’s Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, the one-year survival outcomes for liver transplants are the best in the state. Kidney transplant survival rates are tied with Spectrum Health for the best in state.

“When we launched BHSH System, our goal was to leverage our complementary strengths to innovate and provide exceptional care that improves health and inspires hope for our communities and their health,” said Darryl Elmouchi, president, BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan. “These transplant survival rates are yet another example of how effectively we are working to meet these goals and positively impact the health of patients throughout the entire state of Michigan.”

Spectrum Health’s Richard DeVos Heart & Lung Transplant Program, founded in 2010, completed its first heart transplant in November, 2010, and its first lung transplant in February, 2013. Spectrum Health averages 43 lung transplants and 21 heart transplants per year.

Spectrum Health’s Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital offers the largest pediatric nephrology and kidney transplant program in West Michigan, providing a complete range of diagnosis and treatment for infants, children and adolescents with kidney and urinary tract disorders.

SRTR provides analyses related to solid organ transplantation in support of the Department of Health and Human Services and information to those involved in transplants, including recipients, donors, health care professionals and the public, in an understandable way.