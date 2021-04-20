Spectrum to join Medicare Advantage PPO network

Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health will expand its network relationship with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan by joining the Blue Cross Medicare Advantage PPO network beginning July 1.

Spectrum Health — which is already a network provider for Blue Cross and Blue Care Network commercial plan members, as well as BCN Advantage Medicare plan members — will welcome seniors with Blue Cross Medicare Advantage PPO plans to Spectrum Health physician offices and Spectrum Health’s 14 hospital locations in West Michigan.

This will enable Blue Cross members who have existing relationships with Spectrum Health physicians to seamlessly transition from their commercial HMO and PPO coverage to a Blue Cross Medicare Advantage plan.

Blue Cross also will be working with Spectrum Health on population health management and improving the quality and affordability of care for Blue Cross and Blue Care Network members.

“Through this expanded partnership, Spectrum Health is furthering its commitment to providing high-quality care and expanding access to our senior members,” said Jeff Connolly, senior vice president of West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “We are looking forward to growing our relationship with the system and enhancing population health management while offering trusted, reliable health care services to senior patients.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan to expand coverage options for our patients and partner on innovative ways to help patients improve their health,” said Dr. Alejandro Quiroga, M.D., senior vice president, Population Health Spectrum Health West Michigan. “We look forward to working together to help improve care coordination and be sure patients are receiving the most effective care for their situation.”

Spectrum Health operates 14 hospitals throughout West Michigan, including Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, and regional hospitals in communities ranging from Ludington to St. Joseph.