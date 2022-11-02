Sunset Senior Communities to open new independent living community

A West Michigan assisted living facility plans to celebrate the expansion of its Jenison campus this month.

Sunset Senior Communities plans to open a new community of independent living apartments, The Glens South, on Thursday, Nov. 17 at its Waterford Place campus, 725 Baldwin St. in Jenison.

The Glens South offers 62 apartments. Layouts vary from one to two bedrooms and include a washer and dryer, central air, and a patio or balcony. Apartments range from 800 to almost 1,500 square feet, giving potential residents plenty of options when looking for a place to live on their own.

The new apartments are part of a multiyear expansion project adding 168,000 square feet to the Waterford Place campus. The expansion also includes 20 lakefront villas in a pocket neighborhood called The Cove as well as a fitness center, bistro and chapel.

While all of the lakefront villas are now occupied, there are a few openings available yet in The Glens South.

“Seniors in our community are looking for independent living that is tailored to their active lifestyles while also giving them a sense of security and comfort for the future,” said Christina Matzke, Sunset president and CEO. “We’re thankful we’re able to expand our Waterford Place campus to help accommodate that need. We offer multiple independent living options so everyone can come and find a place that feels like home.”

In addition to independent living, Sunset Senior Communities offers assisted living options at all four of its locations, Rose Garden, Manor and Villages, Waterford Place and Christian Haven, and has at-home care options for housebound seniors.

Sunset also provides memory care for residents living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, offering early or late stage options and programs such as SAIDO learning to help those living with memory loss. The organization also partners with Emmanuel Hospice to provide patient-centric hospice care for those given a physician prognosis of six months or less to live.