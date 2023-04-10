Survey finds 39% of Michigan hospital nurses want to quit within a year

While Michigan hospitals had problems retaining nurses even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation grew much worse in the first two years of the public health crisis.

That’s according to newly published survey data showing that from just prior to the pandemic to March 2022, the rate at which nurses planned to leave the profession rose sharply across Michigan.

“Nurses are telling us loudly and clearly that they do not believe they are staffed appropriately,” said Christopher Friese, a professor of nursing, health management and policy at the University of Michigan and lead author of a peer-reviewed article on the findings that was published Thursday in the academic journal Medical Care.

Read the full story at MiBiz.