Therapy center puts diversity first with high school program

A program from the Comprehensive Therapy Center aims to create a more diverse health care workforce by putting students from marginalized groups in touch with providers and clinicians of color.

In 2022, the average American therapist was 39 years old, white and female, according to recent data from online recruitment and job insight platform Zippia.

Breaking that down, Zippia’s database concluded 83.2% of occupational therapists were women, while 16.8% were men, 75% were white, 6.2% were Hispanic or Latino, and only 4.8% were Black. In the area of speech-language pathology, 88% were women and 77% were white, followed by Hispanic or Latino (9.5%), Black (4.9%) and Asian (4.5%). Only 6% were identified as LGBTQ.

At the Comprehensive Therapy Center (CTC) in Grand Rapids, a team of therapists are working to change these statistics, one student at a time.

“When it came to hiring, we were seeing white women and really kind of scratching our heads on how we can get a diverse workforce,” said Program Director Sarah Miller, head of the social-emotional support department and dance therapist. “We want to be inclusive and representative of the people and kids that we’re serving, but we’re just not even getting applicants. It’s not that we’re not hiring them, they’re just nonexistent.

“So we did some digging and realized that specifically in the field of occupational therapies, speech therapy, social work, counseling — all of the creative arts therapies — 80-90% white women are the people who are working in these health care fields.”

With this knowledge, Miller and her team set out to enact change. In 2019, Miller, alongside social worker Jordan Kuiper, started the Diversity in Healthcare Youth Project (DiHC).

“We really wanted to be part of the solution. How can we encourage people from historically marginalized communities to be part of our workforce? So that’s where the idea kind of stemmed from,” Miller said. “There are just so many systematic barriers, whether it’s being able to afford college or being unaware of different opportunities or not knowing next steps or how to follow through and all of that kind of stuff. So we built this program to try to address some of those (issues).”

DiHC is a six-week program where students from historically marginalized groups attend workshops, speak with professionals in the field and receive mentorship to reduce the barriers they face and prepare them for a future career in health care.

Right now, DiHC is open to high school students, and Miller said it is built like an informational career prep. Students get to learn about the fields of occupational therapy, speech therapy, creative arts therapy, physical therapy and more. Those who complete the program receive a $100 stipend.

“We’ve worked really hard to get contacts so that the speakers are representative of the students,” Miller said. “Even though they’re few and far between, we are trying to still give a voice to these historically marginalized communities to share their stories with the next generation to come and say, ‘We need more of you.’”

Speakers typically provide a presentation to students, outlining their jobs and careers and follow up with an interactive portion where students see how tools like movement or dance are used in therapy.

Kuiper, who leads the program, said he enjoys being able to “surprise” students when he walks into a classroom. As a male, non-white therapist he said he’s often a welcome shock to students.

“I come in and just have a different perspective and a different energy,” he said. “And kids are often taken aback by that and don’t know how to process that. Depending on the school and the demographic and their comfortability, they are really comfortable asking me questions and calling me out and saying, ‘You’re different. You’re not like what we’re used to seeing.’

“That also creates a really cool opportunity for me to connect with male students (and) mixed race students because I look more like them and sound more like them. I’m not (like) the nagging mom in some instances or the older sister-type figure.”

This is the third year of DiHC, and already the program has been refining its process to continue offering services to as many students as possible.

“Originally it was limited to just Kent County because it was funded by the Kent County Youth Group and Youth Council,” Miller said. “We no longer have that funding source, so we have been able to open it up to outside residents of Kent County. In 2021 we actually ended up hosting it totally virtual, which definitely had its downsides. Last year we hosted it at our office, but we found that transportation was a huge barrier.”

This year, the program will be offered at Union High School.

“Our intention is to continue developing partnerships with all of the local high schools,” she said.

DiHC is partner-based, bringing local providers and councilors to interact with students weekly, something Miller said she is hoping to expand in the future.

This year’s session will wrap in a field trip to Grand Valley State University’s simulation lab, helping students get connected to local educators. Students are also encouraged to get hands-on experience at CTC as volunteers, utilizing the tools they were shown and gaining experience in real-world therapy.

While Miller and Kuiper seek to nurture a more diverse generation of therapists, they also recognize diversity can take many different forms. Last year, they made the decision to expand their operation to include students with disabilities and LGBTQ students. They hope to show students marginalized populations are vital to the work of therapy and health care, and everyone deserves access to any career.

“I do what I can as an ally (because) it can’t all just be people that look and think like me,” Miller said. “We need (diversity) in these fields because that’s what America is, that’s what Grand Rapids is. It’s not a bunch of white women, so we need to actually make sure that our clinicians are representative of our clients.”

Diversity in Healthcare 2023 registration is open for students of Union High School. This six-week program begins April 12, and runs from 2:30-4 p.m. More information can be found here.