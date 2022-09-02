Trinity Health Medical Group hires new CMO

A practicing physician who also is the Trinity Health Medical Group board chair is moving into a new leadership role.

Trinity Health Medical Group recently named Dr. Lisa Kinsey Callaway the organization’s new chief medical officer, effective Sept. 12.

Kinsey Callaway has extensive experience with Trinity Health Medical Group, having served most recently as board chair and as the medical director for the hospitalist program at Trinity Health Saint Mary’s in Grand Rapids, where she has worked as a hospitalist for 11 years. She also serves as the medical director of provider development and onboarding for the medical group.

She enters this new position with a health care career spanning 22 years, including work as an internal medicine physician at Grand Valley Medical Specialist PLC and a hospitalist at University of Michigan Health-West. Kinsey Callaway joined Trinity Health in 2011.

“In her new role, Dr. Kinsey Callaway will lead and implement the clinical and quality direction of the medical group with a consistent focus on improved performance, provider engagement, provider wellness, patient experience and a safe environment,” said Dr. Kristen Woods, president of Trinity Health Medical Group.

Kinsey Callaway will succeed former chief medical officer Dr. Thomas Foster, who is returning to a clinical role in internal medicine and pediatrics with Trinity Health.

Kinsey Callaway received her bachelor’s degree in biology/chemistry from Manchester University and her medical degree from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. She completed a residency in internal medicine through a Spectrum Health program in Grand Rapids.

Trinity Health Medical Group provides primary and specialty care for all life stages through over 2,600 physicians and staff in over 100 locations in West Michigan.