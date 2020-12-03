Trinity Health Michigan launches social care hotline

Mercy Health and Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, which together comprise the Michigan region of Trinity Health, implemented a social care hotline to connect individuals with needed support, including access to food, transportation, health insurance, medication assistance, dependent care and more.

“As a leading Catholic health system, our mission is to be a transforming, healing presence in the communities we serve, ” said Dave Spivey, vice president of community health and well-being, Trinity Health Michigan. “We know that social determinants of health, such as food insecurity and lack of health insurance, are a driving factor in poor health outcomes. The COVID-19 pandemic has escalated these challenges. Now more than ever, people are struggling with job loss and other life changes and may not be sure where to begin finding needed services.”

Patients can call the hospital hotline at 1-833-247-1258 and press 2 for West Michigan or 3 for southeast Michigan to be connected with a hospital representative who will help locate nearby resources.

With open enrollment currently taking place now through Dec. 15, staff is available to help enroll callers in health insurance programs such as Medicaid or Health Insurance Marketplace.

Since launching earlier this year, the hotline has helped more than 5,000 people with top needs including access to COVID-19 testing, transportation to medical appointments, housing support and food.