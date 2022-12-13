Trinity Health rolls out option for daily pay

Trinity Health soon will offer employees the option to be paid by the day, a bold new effort by the major health care system to attract and retain employees and provide its workforce with needed financial stability.

The U.S. health care system is struggling to maintain employees at all levels as nurses, physicians and even CEOs struggle with burnout and battle to bounce back from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a 2021 survey by the American Hospital Association (AHA), 95% of nurses who responded to the survey reported feelings of burnout, while 51% reported feeling overwhelmed. According to the AHA’s 2023 Healthcare Workforce Scan, one in five physicians plan on leaving their current practices in the next two years, and 34% of nurses plan to quit their jobs by the end of 2022.

Additionally, the Association of American Medical Colleges projects a national shortage of up to 124,000 physicians by 2033, including shortages of primary care physicians and specialists, such as pathologists, neurologists, radiologists and psychiatrists.

In response to this, hospitals in West Michigan are finding new and creative ways to both attract talent and help retain the workers that they have — employing options from employee support for mental and physical health, to forging new partnerships with local educators to help fill the nursing pipeline.

Nicole Shelton, chief human resources officer, system office clinical and continuing care for Trinity Health Michigan, said one way Trinity is hoping to retain its workforce is through a new daily pay option for employees at all levels.

According to Shelton, Trinity Health is partnering with financial services company DailyPay to provide earned wage access (EWA) to its employees. Through EWA, employees can access their pay on a daily basis, paying bills without the stress of waiting for payday or the threat of additional overdue fees.

Shelton said the new pay model was launched around four months ago and piloted at select Trinity Health programs, such as its PACE (program of all-inclusive care for the elderly) programs and senior health communities, to see if it would be beneficial to the general employee population.

Initial response to the DailyPay option was positive, she said, and the method was reported to be effective at helping relieve employee financial stress.

“(It) really performed much better on the metrics than we had anticipated,” Shelton said. “We really feel good about taking that next step and bringing it to a broader colleague group.”

Shelton said following its initial success, the health system plans to roll out DailyPay options in January 2023. The initial phase will include Trinity Health Grand Rapids, Trinity Health Medical Group and several Trinity locations outside Michigan.

“DailyPay will be made available to all locations across Trinity Health over the following years, with all other West Michigan locations (including Trinity Health Grand Haven, Trinity Health Muskegon and Trinity Health Shelby) online by 2025,” she said.

According to Shelton, DailyPay will be available to all Trinity Health employees, regardless of position, with an exception for those in positions at the very top of the pay scale.

“Literally every colleague is eligible,” she said. “And it’s up to them. If they feel like this is something that can be useful for them, either helping them manage their day-to-day cash flow or (an) unexpected need, it’s something that they can tap into. We want to provide a vehicle that helps colleagues to stay away from things that could be a lot more expensive, especially when you think (of) payday loans.”

At the end of next month, Trinity Health employees who are interested in receiving daily pay will be able to opt in within the Trinity system, giving Trinity permission to share their information with DailyPay. From there, employees interact directly with the DailyPay app, where they can log in and access their wages. Employees then have the ability to input the amount of their pay they would like to access immediately, for what Shelton said is an “affordable” fee, or the next day for free.

According to software marketplace and peer-to-peer review site G2, DailyPay charges employees $2.99 to instantly access funds.

“For your very first time signing up, it would take you about two hours to get the money if you decided you wanted it instantly,” Shelton said.

DailyPay works with big-name brands like McDonald’s, Kroger, Dollar Tree and most recently, Manna Development Group, a franchise of Panera Bread, while other EWA programs are gaining traction nationwide as companies try to recruit and retain new employees.

Shelton said she hopes the EWA benefit proves attractive to those entering the health care field.

“When we talk about our lower wage-earning roles, we’re really competing against the big-box stores, the fast-food stores, which are probably the industries where you’ve seen the type of programs really being rolled out pretty frequently with those organizations,” she said. “So, we need to be able to attract colleagues in that space.

“What can we do that’s really going to make a difference for candidates looking to us as a potential employer, or colleagues who are making those decisions really every day around whether they want to stay with Trinity? We’re really excited to be able to offer this as something that may be a differentiator for them.”

Shelton said she also believes this move will potentially help Trinity Health not only recruit new employees and retain those it has, but also provide much-needed support for those on the payroll, no matter what position they fill.

“When we talk about colleagues, the reality is they’re human beings with human issues, and some of those issues are financial,” she said. “I think that you would assume that primarily your lower wage-earning jobs, that those would be the colleagues that would tend to participate. And they do. However, I think that there’s probably a surprise to know that colleagues at a lot of different levels of income and roles also participate. Right now, (with) even a well-paying job you can run into a financial struggle. You just never know what’s going on in someone’s personal life. (Having) this available to them, they don’t have to feel embarrassed and it’s no one else’s business. They can tap into it as they need it.”