Trinity Health Saint Mary’s debuts successful K-9 program

Trinity Health Saint Mary’s debuted its first K-9 program, which has seen four dogs — Marco, Zan, Kyro and Bosco — added to the hospital’s security team this summer.

The new program is part of the hospital’s response to increasing workplace violence and has been added to help both patients and hospital workers feel safe at Saint Mary’s. According to Dave Kiddle, security director at the hospital, having dogs on the security team both helps deter potential violence before it occurs and helps de-escalate dangerous situations without harm.

“Our dedicated team provides unmatched care, despite facing the reality of increasing violence in the workplace,” Kiddle said. “A well-trained K-9 unit is the preferred solution as dogs can both de-escalate tense situations, deter violence and provide a therapeutic presence for patients, colleagues and visitors.”

Kiddle, who came to the Saint Mary’s security team from law enforcement, knows the value of a K-9 program. To find a safe response to workplace violence, Kiddle held conversations with clinical staff and directors at Saint Mary’s, some of whom had joined the team from other hospitals with K-9 programs and spoke highly of their success.

Thanks to a grant from the Saint Mary’s Foundation, a philanthropic organization focused on garnering financial support for the health care institution and providing excellent patient care, all the funding was provided to start the hospital’s first K-9 program. According to Kiddle, from the inception of the program to seeing the four dogs enter the hospital floor was a period of about a year.

The four dogs include two Dutch Shepherds from the Netherlands and two Belgian Malinois Shepherds, one from the Czech Republic and one from Slovakia. The dogs, all only a year and a half old, were each paired with a handler selected from Trinity Health’s team of security officers and went to Indiana to complete a six-week training course in March.

Completing training alongside their dogs helped form a bond between the handlers and their K-9s that gives them an advantage at work. All four of the dogs’ handlers are new to working with K-9s in a professional capacity, and according to security officer DeAngelo Person, it has been a steep, but enjoyable learning curve.

Person said he and his dog, Marco, worked together for 13-hour days during the training process.

“We had to learn Dutch every single day,” said Person, noting the dogs were trained in a different language and respond well to Dutch commands. “(I’m) still learning Dutch now. Everything is Dutch for them (the K-9s). I’m trying to teach him English.”

The four dogs rotate working in shifts and provide security and support for colleagues.

“This program offers a consistent safety presence as the dogs and handlers are patrolling the grounds and appearing throughout the hospital on a permanent basis,” said Kurt MacDonald, senior vice president of operations at Trinity Health Grand Rapids. “These dogs and handlers are trained in obedience, aggression control and explosive detection, all pertinent to our day-to-day operations and the unique situations our colleagues encounter.”

“We have three priorities in our security department: safety, security and service,” Kiddle said. “And really the dogs fit into each one of those priorities. As far as the safety standpoint, they are aggression trained. So, if they had to respond to any kind of aggression, they’re able to do that. They’re also explosive detection trained. So, if we have a bomb threat or something like that, they’re able to help with detection. As far as service, they’re not necessarily trained as therapy dogs, but we certainly use them in that regard, in the situations we’re able to.”

Kyro, Marco, Zan and Bosco do not work together, instead working in 12-hour shifts, ensuring that one of them is present at the hospital at all times, including evenings and weekends. The dogs patrol the outside hospital grounds with their handlers, as well as touring the buildings’ interior. They pay particular attention to the hospital’s emergency department, where the majority of violent situations take place.

“They’re there to help deter violence, help de-escalate situations,” Kiddle said. “We’ve seen that so far be very successful. We’ve probably had about 50 de-escalation situations that they’ve responded to. Since about mid-April we’ve seen over 60% success rate where we think the dogs have de-escalated situations. People are less argumentative when the dog’s there.”

Kiddle mentioned a specific situation in which an individual was being escorted from the hospital by three security guards.

“He had gotten ahead of the officer, turned around and started charging at him and yelling at him like he was willing to assault them,” he said. “The K-9 handler was standing behind them and had the dog bark a few times and the guy stopped immediately, walked away off the property. That’s one of our great success stories, without us having to go hands on, it (the K-9) probably prevented an assault on our security officers.”

All four of the dogs live with their handlers, arriving at work with them in the morning and leaving at the end of the workday. Living together helps facilitate a close bond between the pairs, as they relax together after work, gear up for the job or attend weekly training sessions.

“Everything with dogs is all routine oriented,” said Ryan Buitendyk, Bosco’s handler. “We do a lot of obedience (training), a lot of tracking, a lot of odor work and some apprehension work as needed.

“He’s the most amazing partner ever. He’s a lot of fun. He’s got a lot of personality, very independent.”

Bosco, a Dutch Shepherd, is one and a half years old. According to Buitendyk, when he is not on the job Bosco loves playing fetch outside, being in the pool and spending his evenings relaxing on the couch.

Buitendyk, a first-time dog handler, said the experience has been amazing, although sometimes Bosco can be more “high maintenance” than most human partners are.

“He’s pretty bougie on snacks. It’s got to be meat, otherwise he won’t eat it.”

Kiddle said the new K-9 team members have made a positive impact on the Trinity Health Saint Mary’s environment.

“All of our patients, visitors and staff have really shown just how much they love the dogs,” he said. “We get requests from clinical staff on certain floors to bring the dogs in to certain patients. We just had one the other day, a five-year-old. One of the emergency room doctors asked for a K-9 to come in and help soothe the five-year-old and that worked really well for us. The dogs, even though they are aggression trained and can be aggressive, all have great demeanors. They’re just very, very loving.

“Our staff, I think, feel safer having the dogs on scene. They are a soothing environment for everyone that works here.”

Kiddle said he is pleased with the current statistics on safety at Trinity Health Saint Mary’s since the K-9 program has started. He said that while the security department has no concrete plans to expand the program yet, the team is open to adding more dogs in the future due to the program’s current success.