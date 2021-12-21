West Michigan nursing homes ranked among best in Michigan

Two West Michigan nursing homes were among Newsweek’s Best Nursing Homes on its 2022 Michigan list.

Spectrum Health Rehab and Nursing Center in Grand Rapids was ranked second on the list of 25 nursing homes named in the state, with Thornapple Manor in Hastings filling the No. 8 spot. Ranks were established based on performance data, peer recommendations and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The full list of ranked Michigan nursing homes is available on Newsweek’s website.

“This award is a source of pride for a team known for always putting patients’ best interests in the forefront of their decision-making and for their commitment to keeping patients, residents, visitors and each other safe in the midst of a pandemic,” said Kim Smith, senior director, Spectrum Health Rehab & Nursing Centers.

The Best Nursing Home Award is presented by Newsweek and Statista, a statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The Best Nursing Homes 2022 ranking provides the best nursing homes in 25 states with the highest population numbers, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“Selecting the right nursing home for a family member has always been difficult and never more so than during the age of COVID-19,” said Nancy Cooper, global editor-in-chief, Newsweek. “This year, our ranking lists the 450 top facilities across 25 states. If you need to choose a place for a loved one, we hope this list of Best Nursing Homes will help make that decision easier and the burden lighter.”