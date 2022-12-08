University of Michigan Health-West reveals $10.4M expansion

A local health system is growing its footprint in Wayland, in response to the region’s increasing population.

University of Michigan Health-West recently announced a $10.4 million expansion project in Wayland, bringing a new health center and more community services to the area.

Construction on the 17,300-square-foot facility will begin in March at 1113 W. Superior St. near UMH-West’s current Wayland health center. It will be more than 75% larger and allow the health center to add more primary care and specialty providers.

“This is a community we know well, and we listened to the people of Wayland when they told us they wanted more health care access and expanded services close to home,” said UMH-West CEO Dr. Peter Hahn. “We look forward to serving new generations of patients and families with even more comprehensive medical care.”

The facility is set to open in May 2024 and is expected to have the capacity to accommodate three or four more physicians and providers, adding to the current six working at the Wayland facility. The center will also have space to accommodate monthly rotating specialties, such as cardiology, obstetrics and gynecology.

The expansion is in response to the growing population in Wayland County. According to the World Population Review, Wayland is growing at a rate of 0.81% annually, and its population has increased by 1.62% since the most recent census, which recorded a population of 4,435 in 2020.

“We are committed to serving the Wayland community and are proud to be growing right alongside this vibrant and growing region,” said Dr. Rakesh Pai, president of University of Michigan Health Partners and chief population health officer for UMH-West. “As we continue to advance care through state-of-the art facilities, equipment and expertise, we remain dedicated to bringing exceptionally high-quality primary and specialty care close to where our patients live.”

The announcement comes at the end of a significant year for UMH-West, including the April opening of its new Allendale health center, recognition on the 2022 National Association for Business Resources Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in West Michigan list and a recent partnership announcement with Grand Rapids Community College.