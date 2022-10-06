Van Andel Institute receives $200,000 grant

A collaboration between Van Andel Institute (VAI) and Grand Valley State University (GVSU) to make data more accessible to researchers received support through a $200,000 Data Insights grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

The grant will be used to further a project by Zachary DeBruine that addresses the issue of storing and analyzing large amounts of technological data output in a way that allows for equal access by researchers and scientists.

“A central problem in science today is that our ability to generate data has outpaced our ability to analyze large, complex biological datasets,” said VAI assistant professor Tim Triche Jr., the grant’s lead investigator. “Our goal is to improve access to powerful tools and allow exploration of the foundations of biology — how cells determine their fate, state and function; how cells interact with each other and their environment to produce health and disease; and how genetic variation between and within people influences the outcomes.

“By democratizing these tools, we seek to open up the field so that not just researchers or clinicians, but anyone with the desire to do so can participate.”

DeBruine, who earned his Ph.D. from VAI Graduate School, developed a solution that repackages data files that are too big to run on a single computer into a compressed form. The resulting file requires one-tenth the computational space as the original without losing data or performance, making it easier and faster to comb through data. The grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative will allow Triche and DeBruine to refine and scale up this solution.

“We aim to make data analysis more accessible using simple solutions that don’t require resource-intensive computational pipelines or deep expertise in computer science,” DeBruine said. “Our efforts ensure that all researchers can analyze single-cell data. What that ultimately means is more people can work with information in ways that could shed new light on the diseases that impact so many.”

This project will also support research experiences for five part-time undergraduate computer science majors at GVSU throughout the duration of the grant, according to DeBruine. This will give them opportunities to design new ways to encode and read data in highly compressed formats, implement fast mathematical operations on data structures and make them available to researchers and companies worldwide.

Students will work in communication with TileDB, a data infrastructure company focusing on cloud computing and a partner of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. These business partnerships are supported through GVSU’s Applied Computing Institute.

“DeBruine has been breaking new ground in the field of bioinformatics and high-performance machine learning at Van Andel Institute,” said Jonathan Engelsma, professor of computing and director of the Applied Computing Institute at GVSU. “This particular grant will provide more GVSU students the sort of research and experiential learning opportunities that the Applied Computing Institute has become known for.”