Veteran surgeon to lead University of Michigan Health-West team

The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan has a new surgical team leader.

University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West) has announced the addition of Dr. Alphonse DeLucia III, who will lead the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan’s local surgical team from UMH-West’s open-heart surgical center in Wyoming.

DeLucia is a veteran in the surgical suite, having performed over 5,000 cardiothoracic procedures throughout his career.

He has been a private practitioner operating at Borgess Medical Center and Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo since 2000. DeLucia has also been affiliated with Bronson Medical Group, where he has acted as the Director of Clinical Practice for Cardiovascular services since 2012.

He will bring his years of experience to UMH-West’s surgical team in its role as a member of the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan.

The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan is a joint operating agreement between Trinity Health Muskegon, Trinity Health Saint Mary’s and University of Michigan Health-West, offering coronary artery bypass surgery, cardiac valve repair or replacement, repair for birth defects of the heart and other advanced services.

UMH-West last year opened the state’s newest center for open-heart surgery, which is based in a new operating room at UMH-West Hospital in Wyoming.

“The Network adds colleagues across the region and support at the university — more minds, more resources to optimize a patient’s care,” DeLucia said. “Patients get care close to home, in a system with national recognition. And we’re going to know you. We’re not going to be a stranger.”

DeLucia is a New York native, earning his medical degree at SUNY Health Center in Syracuse. His surgical career, however, began at University of Michigan Hospitals, where he completed his residence in general surgery.

He went on to a cardiothoracic residency at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he trained at the same time as Dr. Theodore Boeve, now a cardiothoracic surgeon primarily based at Trinity Health Muskegon.

Now, DeLucia is excited to return to the University of Michigan Health scene, bringing his expertise to the Network.

“We have all these roots, and I’ve stayed in touch with faculty at University of Michigan throughout my professional career,” DeLucia said. “And so that’s a nice thing; it’s coming home.”

DeLucia has supported quality improvement initiatives in cardiac surgery through the Michigan Society of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgeons Professional Organization, including co-authoring peer-reviewed publications with members of the University of Michigan Department of Cardiac Surgery and collaborating authors across the state.

“The value in health care is being able to not only reduce the risk, but making the process very streamlined and reproducible,” he said. “I tell patients, ‘I don’t just take your heart and fix it. I take your whole body to the operating room. So, I have to think of you as a whole person.’”